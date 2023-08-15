Visiting yoga teacher Geoff Powell will return to the island in September to run a day-long workshop.
The Isle of Man Yoga Network event takes place at Port St Mary town hall, on September 30, from 10am to 4pm.
The event is called ‘Exploring the Subtle Energy System’, which is one of Geoff’s specialisms.
Geoff is a long-established hatha yoga teacher who has been based in Snowdonia for 35 years.
A number of Isle of Man Yoga Network teachers completed their training with Geoff.
The workshop costs £35. You can book online at www.iomyn.co.uk/events