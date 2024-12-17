Theatregoers could soon be permitted to drink alcohol in their seats if a new licensing bid is approved.
The change would also allow alcoholic drinks, such as beer and wine, to be sold from the kiosk at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Douglas.
The kiosk, which is located near the entrances to the theatre’s Dress Circle, would become a ‘designated serving area’ for the drinks, if the VillaGaiety’s application to the Isle of Man Licensing Court is given the green light.
Alcohol is currently sold to theatregoers at the Gaiety but customers cannot take their drinks to their seats.
Back in September, the VillaGaiety published an online survey asking customers for their views on the proposal.
A total of 1,179 people responded to that survey.
The majority of people were not in favour of the change, with 650 people saying they would not support it while 526 said they would.
A spokesperson from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC), who ran the online survey, said: ‘Responsible for the management of the VillaGaiety, the Culture division’s vision is to create a thriving island community through inspiring our nation to participate, engage and access a lifetime of arts, entertainment, and creativity.
‘To grow our audience offering akin to other theatres worldwide, secure additional income for our venue’s future sustainability and support the enjoyment of theatregoing within the building, it is our view that 2025, the 125th anniversary of the Gaiety Theatre, is the opportune year to enable alcoholic drinks to be consumed inside the auditorium.
‘Through extensive research into other Frank Matcham designed theatres we know that the Gaiety Theatre is an exception as a working theatre without a license to consume alcohol in the seated areas.’
DESC says that the booze licence bid would enhance the audience experience and increase the income generated at the theatre through drink sales.
However, the department also said there would be changes at the theatre is the licence was approved including ‘bag checks’ by security staff, the use of reusable cups, increased end of evening cleaning and recycling routines, more thorough cleaning checks and maintenance reviews.
As part of the plans, vars would remain closed during theatre performances to ‘ensure the audience is focused on the action on stage’ while alcohol would also not be available for purchase at family-orientated performances or matinees.
The spokesperson for DESC added: ‘The application for the Licensing Court’s review has already been submitted, with the plan being to undertake some preparatory works to adapt our bar operations during the annual January closure in 2025.
‘Alcoholic drinks will be available to be consumed inside the theatre for specific performances taking place from February 2025 onwards.
‘Any audience member behaving in a way which goes against the terms of our license or negatively impacts the experience of others in the theatre will be asked to leave the premises.
‘We will carefully monitor the day-to-day impact of the extended license and review our bar provision, increased security, and cleaning to ensure effective implementation after three months of operations.’