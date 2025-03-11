Young actors from the Isle of Man are set to perform at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre in the prestigious National Theatre Connections Festival 2025.
The Scottish festival looks to showcase the best of exciting young acting talent from seven theatre groups across the UK and the Isle of Man.
The event will take place from Thursday, April 10 to Saturday, April 12, with Douglas-based theatre group Kensington Arts representing the island.
The other theatre groups taking part includes ‘Spotlights Community Youth Theatre’ from Forfar, Crieff High School, Aberdeen based ‘Oldmachar Academy’, ‘Open Door Drama Youth’ from the Shetland Islands, East Lothian based ‘The Mill Youth Theatre’ and the ‘Pitlochry Festival Theatre Young Company’.
Now in its 30th year, Connections 2025 draws together 10 new plays from some of the UK's most popular playwrights, for young people aged between 13 and 19 to perform.
These plays include titles such as ‘Fresh Air’ by Vickie Donoghue; ‘YOU 2.0’ by Alys Metcalf; ‘Mia and the Fish’ by Satinder Chohan; ‘No Regrets’ by Gary McNair; ‘Brain Play’ by Chloë Lawrence-Taylor and Paul Sirett; and ‘Saba’s Swim’ by Danusia Samal.
Kensington Arts will be showcasing the play ‘Ravers’ by Rikki Beadle-Blair, which was recently performed at the Kensington Arts Centre in preparation for the trip to Perthshire.
The play explores themes of identity, culture, and the complexities of growing up - offering a thought-provoking yet entertaining look at teenage experiences.
David Dawson, director, said: 'We are thrilled to be performing at our 10th National Theatre Connections play - and with our biggest cast yet.
‘Ravers is a powerful exploration of how we see ourselves, navigate teenage years, and find where we fit in.'
A spokesperson from the Connections Festival commented: ‘These are plays for a new generation of theatre-makers who want to ask questions, challenge assertions, and test boundaries, and for those who love to invent and imagine a world of possibilities.
‘The plays offer young performers an engaging and diverse range of material to perform, read or study.
‘Young people also have the opportunity to engage in all aspects of the theatre making process both on and off stage, including costume, lighting and set design, and learn about the many skills and roles involved in theatre.’
The event has previously featured young actors who have gone on to act professionally, including the Oscar nominated Keira Knightley (’Pride and Prejudice’, ‘The Imitation Game’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’), John Boyega (’Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Last Jedi’), Dylan Llewllyn (’Derry Girls’ and ‘Big Boys’) and Callum Scott Howells (’It's A Sin’).
Pitlochry Festival Theatre associate director Sam Hardie commented: ‘We are thrilled to be welcoming seven young companies to perform at the Connections Festival at Pitlochry Festival Theatre this spring.
‘It’s our third year hosting this amazing nationwide festival and we are delighted to say it’s our biggest year yet.
‘The festival champions young people and celebrates their brilliant work which will be showcased in our Studio theatre.
‘We are very excited for the festival and know it will be a highlight of our year!’