Tickets for one of the highlights of the island’s entertainment calendar go on sale on Saturday (February 4).
The Young Farmers’ Concert takes place over three nights at the Gaiety Theatre on March 9 to 11, featuring an exuberant blend of music, dance, comedy and satire.
Performances are staged by members of the island’s four Young Farmers’ Clubs.
Isle of Man Federation of Young Farmers secretary Bryony Kneale told Island Life why she thinks the event is so popular.
‘I think people like to come to the concert to watch people they know or see familiar faces on the famous Gaiety stage,’ she said.
‘It’s not often you see your friends or family dancing or acting on stage in front of so many and the content of the shows are always so entertaining.
‘Where else will you see your local farmer on stage in Speedos?!
‘You never know what new things the clubs and their producers are going to bring each year and that makes it even more exciting.’
Each of the four clubs – Central, Eastern, Northern and Southern -–will have between 30 and 40 minutes for their production.
They will perform once each night of the concert.
Bryony said: ‘If they do go over 40 minutes, they can incur a time penalty but we try not to be too harsh with this.
‘Luckily, we have the fabulous Ed Clague who acts as our time keeper and judge coordinator, so they’re in very good hands.’
This year’s judges are yet to be confirmed.
‘Each judge will be asked to look at each club’s concert as a whole, but will also be given something specific to judge such as best dance, best junior performer, best senior performer, best sketch and more,’ Bryony said.
‘We’re lucky to have trophies for all of these which have been donated over the years.’
Bryony is a member of the Northern group.
She was named best individual performer, alongside fellow club member John Kaighen last year.
Asked what the performers get out of taking part in the concert, Bryony said: ‘I think the concert is the best thing to help with boosting your confidence.
‘I know personally how good it feels to break through the nerves and take on a speaking part or do the dancing.
‘It’s a little addictive and you’ll definitely want to do more in the concert the following year.’
She added: ‘It takes a lot of preparation and clubs are so busy with practices twice a week for many months prior to the concert, but that makes a lot of time for gaining new friends and creating close relationships after spending so much time together.
‘By the time the concert comes around, you feel like your club is your extended family and it’s so much fun to do it with everyone, which is what it’s all about.’
The event returned to the stage last year after a one-year absence due to Covid.
It saw Central and Southern declared the overall winners.
Alex Appleby (Southern) won best junior performer, Southern’s opening dance won best dance routine, and Willie Moore and the Boomwhackers (Eastern) won best overall act.
Bryony said that membership of the clubs is open to anyone.
And if anyone attending liked what they saw and wanted to get involved then they would be welcome to sign up.
The Young Farmers’ Concert is again being supported by Conister Bank.
Tickets cost £20 or £80 for a box. There is a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.
Tickets will be available on Saturday in person at the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal from 8am, in person at the Villa Marina from 8.30am and then online at www.villagaiety.com and over the phone from 10.30am.