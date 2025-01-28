Young people are being invited to celebrate the island’s rural traditions and cultural identity by entering the Manx Folk Awards (’Aundyryn Kiaull-Theay Vannin’) in March.
This year's five-day programme, organised by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, and Culture Vannin, will get under way in venues across Douglas and St John's on Thursday, March 20, with this year’s theme being the countryside and farming.
More than 1,000 school children showcased their talent and passion for traditional Manx music, dance, song and language in 2024’s event.
Jo Callister, organiser and DESC advisory teacher for the Manx curriculum, said: ‘The Manx Folk Awards have earned a reputation for their inclusive and welcoming atmosphere by focusing on participation and enjoyment, rather than competition and formality.
‘The support and dedication of teachers plays a huge role in the success of the awards, and we are immensely grateful for their continued enthusiasm.’
Fellow organiser, Dr Chloë Woolley from Culture Vannin, added: ‘The event celebrates the creativity, talent, and living culture of our young people in a way that’s fun, inclusive, and accessible.
‘This year’s theme provides a wonderful opportunity to explore the stories, music, and traditions of farming and rural life that are central to our island’s heritage.’
Each day, a special ‘Folktastic’ award, sponsored by the Malcolm Scott Dickinson Charitable Trust, will be presented to a student who ‘delivers an exceptional performance, demonstrates creativity or makes a contribution that embodies the spirit of the event’.
For this year’s event, young people can register for more than 90 different classes online, or through their school, before Friday, February 7.
For more information, including the full schedule and entry details, you can visit https://www.manxmusic.com/schools/manx-folk-awards/
Last year’s event, held over five days, saw more than 1,000 entries.
It included 100 classes, 19 choirs, 26 new compositions, 343 dancers, 650 singers, 18 harps, 12 Manx RNLI presentations, 12 adjudicators and two trumpeters.
The secondary school award went to Castle Rushen High School, while ‘St Thomas Puffins and Falcons Choir’ won the Key Stage One award.
Two further awards were handed out to Key Stage Two - the Sulby School Manx Dance Group and Aelan Morgans for a solo performance.