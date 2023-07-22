Kensington Arts, in Douglas, is offering youngsters the chance to unleash their creativity with workshops taking place over the summer.
Art Tank
At Art Tank’s Summer of Art 2023 we have a packed schedule of imaginative and creative workshops where you can create everything from fantastic fish sculptures and mixed media fairytales, to Arctic animals canvas painting and land art crafts.
And we’re finishing off the week with a wacky Super Mario day of games, treats, and slime-making.
Don’t miss out on this unforgettable week of art and adventure.
Get your tickets now and let’s get creative!
Suitable for ages eight-plus.
Dates: Monday, August 14 to Friday, August 18, 10am-4pm.
Venue: Kensington Arts, in Kensington Road, Douglas.
Price: £25 per day.
Wildtrack
Get ready for a captivating summer adventure at Wildtrack: Photography Summer Project 2023.
From Monday, August 14 to Friday, August 18, students in Year 7 to Year 12 can immerse themselves in the world of photography and discover their creative potential.
This workshop is perfect for aspiring photographers of all skill levels, whether you’re a beginner or looking to expand your portfolio.
Throughout the week, participants will engage in a variety of activities and learn essential photography skills.
Here’s a glimpse of what to expect:
Day 1: New Beginnings
Kickstart your photography journey with an immersive introduction to equipment handling and maintenance, engaging Wildtrack rules and exciting terminology activities, all while setting your goals and expectations for an extraordinary week of creativity.
Don’t forget to grab your permission sheet for the thrilling photography walk!
Day 2: Photography Walk
Embark on an exhilarating outdoor photography adventure, while capturing breathtaking moments.
Participants can bring or purchase food for the walk, immersing themselves in the beauty of nature while organising and preparing for the next day’s content.
Day 3: Photography Editing
Engage in interactive idea development sessions so you can unleash your creativity. Conceptualise and meticulously plan your unique photography pieces ready for the gallery showcase at the end of the week.
Day 4: Photography Editing and Display Preparation
Experience the thrill of bringing your photography to life as you put the final touches on your photo pieces, create stunning backdrops, and set the stage for the gallery.
Your ‘New Beginnings’ showcase will come together with an explanation and synopsis to support your creations.
Day 5: New Beginnings Photography Art Display
The culmination of all the hard work.
Immerse yourself in a captivating gallery showcasing the remarkable outcomes of our week-long photography and creativity workshop.
Join us as we open the gallery to the public from 1pm to 4pm, and witness the talent and artistry that emerged from each day’s immersive sessions.
The workshop runs daily from 10.30 am to 5pm. Tickets cost £45 for the week.
To secure your spot and embark on this exciting journey, book now.
Ideally participants would bring their own camera (e.g. a DSLR - Nikon, Canon etc) but we will also have a limited amount available to borrow, on a first-come first-serve basis.
Packed lunches will be needed, or permission given to go to the chippy or shops.
Suitable for ages 11-plus.
For any enquiries please contact Kensington Arts at [email protected], visit the Kensington Arts Facebook page or call 682312.