Young Manx performers took to the Gaiety Theatre stage on Thursday, July 27, for the Young Stars of Mann concert
Presented by the mental health charity initiative Isle Listen, the show proved to be a diverse celebration of the island’s finest young talents, while also raising awareness for mental health and well-being.
Paticipants ranged from ages four to 25, with the event showcasing a variety of performances such as brass and rock bands, baton twirling, poetry, singing and dancing.
Compered by local performer Jack Divers, the acts included Hadassah Smith (Manx Youth Bard), Eve Puzzar (Young Singer of Mann), Orry Wilson (Young Actor of Mann), Anna Tamarova (Junior Singer of Mann), EJECT (Battle of the Bands 2023 winners), the Manx Youth Orchestra and many more.
In attendance was Lady Philippa Lorimer, a patron of Isle Listen, who described the event as ‘outstanding’.
The show was sponsored by Simcocks Advocates, who ensured that all funds raised from ticket sales went directly to support the work of Isle Listen and their operations.
In the last 12 months, Isle Listen’s one-to-one therapeutic service has received over 1,300 individual referrals, showing the importance of fundraising efforts to help enhance their services.
Andrea Chambers, chief executive officer of Isle Listen, said: ‘This event was an amazing idea from our fundraising team, and has involved the time and input of our entire staff to make it the success it was.
‘We were really delighted to be able to showcase such an array of incredible young people, some at the very start of their performing careers, and some who are well experienced.
‘It was an honour to bring them together and give them the chance to perform on this uplifting and sometimes emotional evening.
‘Isle Listen has, in a very short time, become an essential service, and the need for financial support from government and other agencies has never been more urgent.
‘It is a relentless challenge for us as a third sector organisation to ensure our survival, and events such as Young Stars of Mann are crucial.
‘I cannot thank Simcocks Advocates enough for enabling us to make this evening happen.’