Entries open for Biosphere Awards

Entries are now open for the 2022 UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Awards.

Individuals and organisations are being invited to enter the awards, which will celebrate the benefits of working together for a sustainable future.

People can enter by sharing the details of a project or initiative they have delivered that promotes sustainability in one of five areas – economy, education, energy, enjoyment/engagement and environment.

Entries from individuals and organisations, such as schools, businesses and charities must be received by August 12 and will be judged on their innovation and impact. Entering is free.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture and vice-chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, said: ‘The awards celebrate the people who are contributing to a sustainable and vibrant future for the Isle of Man.

‘I am sure the winners’ stories will inspire others to adopt more sustainable practices, too.’

The winners will receive their awards at a ceremony in Douglas on September 26 and receive a special logo which can be used on promotional material and social media.