Ronaldsway Met Office has issues a yellow weather warning for icy patches overnight.
The areas likely to be affected are sheltered valleys and areas above around 1200 ft.
Adverse conditions are expected to affect the island from 7pm tonight until 10am tomorrow (Saturday) morning.
Ground temperatures expected to fall below ZERO this evening and overnight leading to a risk of icy patches forming in areas that are damp/wet, although many surfaces will remain dry.
The rest of the forecast for tomorrow is dry and bright with some sunny spells at times, light northerly winds gradually becoming southeast throughout the day. Top temperatures of around 8°C.
Then cloudy on Sunday with outbreaks of rain becoming more persistent for the afternoon. Light to moderate southeast winds through the day then becoming a moderate to fresh north-easterly overnight and a top temperature of 9°C.