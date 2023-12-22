Are you wondering how you can be more sustainable and do your bit for the environment in 2024?
If so, check out a video of this online event hosted by renowned BBC newsreader and Mastermind host Clive Myrie who was joined by a panel of sustainability pioneers from around the island.
Mr Myrie led discussions in the GreenTalks Live - a two-hour Question Time-style event organised by ESC (Energy & Sustainability Centre IOM).
It features an expert panel of climate change scientists, business leaders, environmentalists and politicians who debate how the Isle of Man can be impacted by climate change.
ESC Director Ralph Peake said: 'The debate covers the most important topics relevant to the Isle of Man and sustainability, from the small changes we can all make as individuals through to the big decisions that Government and the private sector need to make if the Island is to transition to a low-carbon economy.
'With participants including world-renowned scientists such as Professors Peter Bridgewater and James Curran, GreenTalks Live also highlighted how the Isle of Man cannot and must not ignore the impact that climate change will have on how we live in the decades ahead.
'Everyone on the Island will be affected by climate change in some way, so we hope that the video will inform and inspire the whole community to work together as we move ever closer to the Island’s net-zero targets.'
A video of GreenTalks Live is now available to watch on the Energy and Sustainability Centre IOM YouTube Channel.
GreenTalks Live was hosted by ESC (Energy Sustainability Centre) sponsored by Ørsted and Manx Wildlife Trust, and organised by leading digital communications agency MMC. ESC is a Manx-registered charity supported by KPMG in the Crown Dependencies, The Peel Group, and Zurich - Isle of Man.
All of the following GreenTalks Live panellists are featured in the video:
- Professor James Curran MBE (author of the IMPACT report which ultimately led to the Island’s net-zero strategy);
- Dr Dave Quirk (ESC’s Research Director & Transition Adviser at the Technical University of Denmark);
- John Galloway (Isle of Man Development Director for Ørsted Isle of Man);
- Mark Cady (Chief Operating Officer at Zurich International Life Ltd);
- Adam Creamore (Senior Manager, ESG at KPMG Crown Dependencies);
- Clara Isaac (Director, Recycle Collect);
- Adrian Cowin (former Senior Meteorological Officer for the Isle of Man);
- Lawrie Hooper MHK (Health and Social Care Minister & Liberal Vannin Party leader);
- Graham Makepeace-Warne (Engagement Manager & Deputy CEO, Manx Wildlife Trust);
- Andrew Langan-Newton (Isle of Man Green Party).