Making motorsport more environmentally friendly is a challenge facing all forms of the sport both on two and four wheels.
The TT’s much-maligned experiment with electric bikes ground to a halt in 2019 after 10 years of mixed success.
One of the current teams on the grid this year, however, is doing its best to champion environmental issues.
Staffordshire-based WTF Racing, which James Hillier will be riding a Honda Fireblade for in the Superbike and Superstock races, is taking what is describes as ‘a proactive approach to carbon neutrality’.
Focussing on energy efficient programmes and logistics as well as a commitment to recycle racing components once they reach the end of their racing lifespan, the team are clear on the environmental ethos.
In the lead up to this year’s event owner Alan Gardner said: ‘When it comes to racing, especially a high level, saving the planet seems to be low on the priorities list.
‘WTF have committed to racing responsibly from the outset and have already make considerable inroads to ensuring that the second our trucks leave for the North West 200 and then onto the TT, we will have already offset our carbon footprint.’
‘Our name says “We’re The Future” but foremost, we’re a race team, and our focus will always be to win but that also means winning in the race to save the planet.’
Fourteen-time podium finisher Hillier has admitted its something he hadn’t really considered before but said the move is important because it will safeguard doing something that he loves. Racing a motorbike around the Mountain Course.
The 39 year old from Ringwood said: ‘I'm no environmentalist, but I think it's an important aspect to cover and think of.
‘I’m not going to lie, it's not at the top of my list of things that I live by, but I think it's an important thing to be doing to protect our sport and especially the Isle of Man TT.
‘If we can put a bit back in to keep things green and make motorsport more viable it will hopefully prevent them putting a stop to it later down the line.
‘It's only a matter of time till they start turning things off that we enjoy and love. So we must try and protect that.
‘This carbon neutral effect, which I had never really given any thought or effort into understanding, but it actually makes sense.
‘So the team are going to offset our carbon footprint for TT by replanting trees that will replace what we use.’