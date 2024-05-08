By itself, no. However, in combination with other technologies, wind can indeed provide most of our energy. The complication is caused by the variability of the wind. The amount of electricity generated from wind turbines is dependent on the strength of the wind and this varies according to the weather, out of sync with fluctuating consumer demand. This is where Pulrose gas power station has served us well – it can ramp up and ramp down to match the daily peaks and troughs. But the age of the plant, the emissions it produces and the high price of gas mean that an alternative has to be found within the next few years.