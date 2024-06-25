Green experts and industry leaders across the Isle of Man recently came together to take part in a lively debate centered on sustainability.
The roundtable event, which was hosted by Capital International Group at its offices in Douglas, was arranged by the Energy Sustainability Centre (ESC) in partnership with MMC and Media Isle of Man.
The session was an opportunity for pioneers driving change in their own contexts to team up with experts to engage in a lengthy conversation about the challenges facing the Isle of Man and work being done to drive the sustainability agenda.
Among those who took part in the discussion were ESC Director Ralph Peake, Capital International Group co-founder and chairman Anthony Long, Zurich International’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Cady, Orsted’s Isle of Man Development Director John Galloway, the Isle of Man’s former Senior Meteorological Officer Adrian Cowin and Manx Wildlife Trust Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leigh Morris.
Topics up for discussion during the session included the importance of energy security for the Isle of Man, biodiversity, environmental impact and the innovate initiatives being spearheaded by groups, organisations and businesses across Manx society to initiate change.
Watch the video above for a taste of the discussion or click here to watch the full playlist of videos from the debate.