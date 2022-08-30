10-metre long whale carcass drifting off the island
Whale carcass
A whale carcass was found floating off the coast of the south of the island last week.
Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch said the carcass, which has been floating for several days, will provide a ‘valuable source’ of food for marine organisms for ‘many months to come’.
First reported by local fishermen on Saturday morning, three miles off Bradda Head, it has since drifted to the eastern side of the Calf of Man.
MWDW investigated the carcass, which it has estimated to be 10-11 metres in length, but the level of decay and loss of pigmentation in the skin has made the species difficult to identify.
The charity said: ‘Going on size, it is assumed this is a particularly large minke whale. This is the most commonly seen baleen whale in Manx waters and can reach 10 metres in length.
‘There was no way of telling whether the animal had any obvious injuries sustained.
‘When whales die, they fill with gas, bringing them floating up to the surface. Once the gas naturally releases, the carcass will drop down onto the seabed providing a valuable source of food for hundreds of marine organisms.’
