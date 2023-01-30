Bird flu restrictions on bird keepers have been lifted after no new cases were identified in the last month.
A 10km surveillance zone and smaller protection zone were in place in the west of the island.
They were implemented on December 28 after farm birds near Patrick died from the high pathogenic H5N1 strain of the avian influenza virus.
The restrictions meant keepers had a legal obligation to help prevent the spread of the disease by not moving poultry and keeping their birds housed.
All poultry kept at the infected premises were put to sleep and the area was disinfected.
Chief government veterinary officer Amy Beckett said: ‘Despite the lifting of the protective measures there is still a significant risk of further cases this winter.
‘However, I’d like to reassure the public that the risk to general human health remains low, and that well cooked eggs and poultry are still safe to eat.’
Keepers of poultry and other captive birds should continue to house them where possible and keep them away from wild birds, prevent wild birds coming into contact with their birds’ food and water, and cleanse and disinfect footwear.
There is information on the dedicated government bird flu page or on the gov.uk website about how to protect kept or farmed birds.