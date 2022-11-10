Chance to learn about the path to net zero emissions
The Energy and Sustainability Centre is offering the chance to learn about the path to net zero emissions from leading scientists.
Four educational events this month have been organised by the not-for-profit non-governmental organisation at the Comis Hotel next week.
ESC’s aim is to help maximise the economic and environmental benefit of the green transition to the Isle of Man.
The first course is called ‘Climate Change and Emissions – What’s the deal?’ and will take place on Tuesday, November 15, from 9.30am to 4pm, sponsored by the Manx Lottery Trust.
The interactive and informal format offers a chance to learn about what lies behind national climate change commitments.
On Wednesday, November 16, there will be one from 9.30am to midday which will present the highlights from the low-carbon island conference, specifically on practical steps to achieve self-sufficiency in renewable energy.
The second workshop is from 1pm to 4.30pm for corporate ticket holders from the conference where the outcomes and action points will be discussed and then documented to assist decision-makers in facilitating the green transition.
Finally, on Friday, November 18 (9.30am to 4pm) there is an ‘Energy Transition Basics’ course, which will explain the options for the island to shift from fossil fuels to low-carbon sources of power.
More information at www.greenfutureisland.im
