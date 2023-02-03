A nature show is being hosted later this month to celebrate local wildlife and those who work to conserve it.
Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch’s Manx Nature Show will take place at Cathedral Isle of Man in Peel, opening on February 18.
It will involve 22 environmental groups, who will be given display boards to showcase their work so people can learn what they do, how to get involved, or report sightings.
A collection of natural curiosities will be on loan from Manx National Heritage, including bones, shells and other wildlife specimens.
There will be activities for children, such as writing a wildlife pledge and completing a quiz sheet as they work their way around the show and gardens.
People can write down sightings of flora and fauna within the grounds and add sketches, poetry and notes into a scrapbook being provided.
Many of the environmental groups will be running bookable workshops for adults and children within the cathedral’s ecologically diverse gardens.
These will include nature trails, bird walks, nest activities, bug hunts, gardening for wildlife, art sessions and more.
It will also serve as a meeting point for wildlife walks, litter picks and dolphin watches from Peel. A calendar has been set up to advertise these workshops on MWDW’s Manx Nature Show website.
The opening event will provide an opportunity to meet representatives of the environmental groups.
Tea and coffee will be available, and people are welcome to bring along a packed lunch and stay for as long as they wish.
The Manx Nature Show and cathedral gardens will be open to walk around seven days a week from 9am to 6pm (subject to church services) and bookable workshops will take place on selected dates.
There will be occasional dates with strictly no admittance inside the cathedral, and these are all listed on the website homepage.
The Manx Nature Show is being organised by Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch and made possible through support from UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man.
Entry will be free, but groups may charge admission for workshops.
School and youth groups are encouraged to come along, and attendance could also count towards the Scouts’ and Guides’ ‘Biosphere Badge’.
Clare Barber, environment minister and vice chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, said: ‘Conservation is one of the major roles of a UNESCO Biosphere and helping people learn about the importance of nature and wildlife and how to encourage and support it is another.
‘As well as my own department, via its Biodiversity Strategy, we are fortunate to have many conservation groups working hard for wildlife in our Biosphere and this event will showcase everyone’s valuable work and its results.’
The show will run for three months, ending May 6.
For more information and the full timetable, go to manxnatureshow.weebly.com