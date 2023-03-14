Douglas Head Buddies has the aim of making a positive change in the island and will meet for the first time this week.
The idea came from Laura Mowat, who owns plant-based cafe and restaurant Vibe in Douglas.
She is appealing for people, especially families, to join its first event on today (Thursday).
Laura said: ‘There are a few places on and around Douglas Head, including grass and hedgerows, the lighthouse beach and the lower road area.
‘One of the Beach Buddies bins is located close to Manx Gas and there is a fair bit of rubbish in the brambles by the road.
‘There will be plenty for people to do and we’re very keen to see families come along for an hour to help out.’
Beach Buddies will provide all the necessary equipment including gloves, bags and litter pickers, and will remove the rubbish collected afterwards, recycling as much as possible, such as plastics, metals and glass.
There will be a safety talk beforehand and the charity asks that volunteers wear suitable clothing for the weather.
Everyone is welcome. The event will take place from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.