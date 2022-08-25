Local business providing recycling facilities in walk
Sight Matters will be working with RecycleCollect for its Coast to Coast walk this year.
Local business RecycleCollect, which does doorstep recycling, will be providing recycling bins along the route of the walk, which takes place on the Heritage Trail, and at the finish line.
RecycleCollect founder Clara Isaacs said: ‘It’s fantastic to see local charities prioritising recycling at fundraising events, and Sight Matters are going above and beyond by making sure there are convenient opportunities for participants to dispose of their waste responsibly.
‘It’s also exciting to continue to expand our offering beyond doorstep collection, and provide recycling solutions for such a worthy event.’
All money raised will help Sight Matters to provide access to the support, tools, and facilities required by those with sight issues to live as independently as they choose.
Debbie Thompson, volunteer coordinator and events organiser at Sight Matters, added: ‘We’re delighted to have such great support from our sponsor, Conister Bank, and now our partner, RecycleCollect. We encourage all participants to use a refillable water bottle, but for those extra bits and pieces, it’s great to know a responsible solution is close to hand.’
To take part in the walk on September 4, visit the Sight Matters website.
The closing date for entries is August 31.
