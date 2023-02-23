One of the island’s most popular camping venues will be shut this year.
People will not be able to stay overnight at the Sulby Claddagh while the condemned toilet block is demolished and a consultation is carried out.
The Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture describes the operation as ‘unsustainable’ in its current form.
While people will not be able to camp there during the five-month camping season, which runs from Easter to September, people will still be able to use the area during the day.
The operation is managed by the government and in recent years has been hit by rising costs for maintenance, security and upkeep, meaning it is run at a significant loss.
Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘The work at the site will allow time for all future options to be explored.
‘The common land could have many community uses and I hope, through the consultation, to hear people’s ideas.
‘My department is committed to finding positive and sustainable outcomes for our island that are cost friendly.’
A full review of the provision for camping and motorhomes across the government’s estate is part of the tourism strategy.