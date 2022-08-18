Number of oiled gulls mean charity is at its full capacity
Peregrine falcon covered in oil Photo: Manx Wild Bird Aid
A charity that takes care of birds is at full capacity.
Manx Wild Bird Aid has said it is currently dealing with a lot of oiled gulls, all found in Peel, including an oiled peregrine falcon.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture is looking into the source of the oil and MWBA volunteers are currently cleaning the oiled birds.
The charity is also having to quarantine every bird due to the current presence of avian influenza in the island.
As a result of this, the charity can’t cope with any more gulls or corvids as it doesn’t have the space or time to look after and quarantine until some birds are released.
Some of MWBA’s other volunteers have space to hand-rear small numbers of baby pigeons, baby house martins, swallows, and sparrows, and the charity can still give advice and transport badly injured and suffering birds to the vet if necessary.
The charity said: ‘Until we have the space for more birds, we ask you to take any injured gulls, corvids, pigeons and cat-caught or otherwise injured small birds straight to your nearest vet yourself or contact the MSPCA.
‘If you have any information about the source of the oil pollution, please contact DEFA.’
This comes after MWBA explained that many young gulls seen wandering on the ground at this time of year are new flyers.
‘Going from L to R plates in a short space of time, they haven’t learnt about dangers which exist,’ the charity added.
