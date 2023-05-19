Manx Wildlife Trust is recruiting a team of ‘rainforest rangers’ to create the largest ever native woodland in the island.
The 105-acre site at Creg Y Cowin, East Baldwin is one of the first chosen as part of a collaboration with The Wildlife Trusts to restore Celtic Rainforest across Western Britain, Northern Island and the Isle of Man.
The project is being funded by Aviva.
Rangers would have the opportunity to carry out practical tasks, record wildlife, promote the site, and work alongside the Isle of Man Woodland Trust.
The team would be ‘at the heart of the delivery of a project that will benefit wildlife and tackle climate change for hundreds of years’, says the charity.
Andree Dubbeldam, conservation officer at Manx Wildlife Trust, said: ‘There is a huge vision at Creg y Cowin.
‘We see tree planting camps happening there, ponds dug and the wider public and children being guided through the creation of a Manx rainforest.
‘The only way this can happen is with the help of a team of volunteers.
‘No experience is necessary, but this is a physically challenging site and it often rains in the rainforest.’
Volunteers can visit independently, in their own time, with regular opportunities to join larger work parties.
An initial walk around the site, led by Andree Dubbeldam, is planned for tonight (Thursday, May 25) at 6pm.