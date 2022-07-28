Southern Show this weekend
By Gemma Nettle | Reporter |
Saturday 30th July 2022 5:22 am
2019 Southern Agricultural Show at Great Meadow Castletown. Brian Plant with his tractor.
The Southern Agricultural Show will take place this weekend.
Held across two days from 10am to 6pm, it will feature livestock exhibits and stalls from local traders.
Beach Buddies, which has worked with the Southern Show before, will be getting holding a clean-up of the showgrounds on Sunday afternoon.
It will have litterpickers, gloves and bags available all over the weekend for anyone to use to collect rubbish, and will recycle as much of the rubbish collected as possible.
