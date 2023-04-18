An experienced diver will be giving a talk on marine life next week.
Drawing on years of diving and snorkelling around the island, Michelle Haywood will be talking about some of the life that can be found in Manx waters.
The beauty of the deep will be brought to the surface in a presentation illustrated with photographs and videos.
Dr Haywood, who is also a Member of the House of Keys, has, according to organisers, explored more of the Manx territorial sea than Manx territorial land.
She has more than 25 years of diving experience and has previously conducted underwater surveys.
The MHK also runs the annual Splash-In photography and videography competition and has trained many snorkelers and divers.
Dr Haywood’s talk will take place on Wednesday, May 3, from 7pm to 8.30pm at the Manx Museum.
Tickets are free and people can reserve a spot at EventBrite by searching ‘What Lies Beneath The Waves?’.
This is part of the annual Manx Wildlife Week, which is running from April 29 to May 7.
It’s being organised by Manx National Heritage in association with Manx Wildlife Trust and UNESCO Biosphere to create a ‘fascinating programme’ of events.
The week features a number of events island-wide, including mushroom hunting, peat measuring, guided walks, silk painting, listening for bats, bio blitzes, wildflower seed paper making, talks from experts, treasure hunts, dolphin spotting, and more.
There will be activities every day, with 25 events lined up for the public to get involved in.
A spokesperson said: ‘We hope you will join us in exploring, discovering and supporting our wonderful Manx nature.’
The first events will take place on Saturday, April 29, which will include the ‘Natural History Gallery Trail’ at the Manx Museum, from 9.30am to 4.30pm daily until May 7.
It will see people following clues and solving puzzles. Admission is free but donations are welcome.
Also every day from April 29 will be the ‘Ballaugh Curragh Nature Trail Tour’ at Curraghs Wildlife Park.
This will involve a guided tour of the Wildlife Park’s nature trail.
Times will be confirmed but people can visit the park’s website to check the schedule closer to the time.
Each tour will last up to half an hour.