The island’s first vegan snack machine has been installed.
MannVend, known for supplying coffee vending machines across the Isle of Man, has installed the first vegan snack machine in the Sea Terminal.
Located in the departure lounge, the machine provides a dedicated facility for vegan products.
According to the company, the idea came from increasing demand for vegan and plant-based snacks from consumers.
Tracey Leahy, the managing director of MannVend, said: ‘Choice is made easy now for our vegan consumers with a comprehensive selection in one dedicated place.
‘The range includes crisps, snacks, chocolate, biscuits, sweets and protein bars.
‘They have all been tested by my team and there’s no compromise on taste.’