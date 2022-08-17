Wildlife consultations next month
Manx Wildlife Trust will be holding community consultations next month with the aim of making the east ‘more wild’.
The wildlife charity is hoping to create community green spaces around the east of the island.
It will do this by setting up a new community group and the consultation would be the first step in this.
Its main aim in the consultations will be to find out how the public think it should encourage wildlife in the east.
The first session will take place on September 5 at 6pm in Lloyds Bank, Villiers House, Douglas.
This will be followed by further consultations on September 6 at 7pm in Onchan Parish Hall, and September 10 and 11 there will be a drop-in at the Sea Terminal.
Manx Wildlife Trust has said it wants as broad a range of the community to attend as possible.
This comes after the charity shifted its focus to putting wildlife at the heart of communities as it aims to make green spaces more accessible.
It is looking to set up more urban and community-led nature reserves.
