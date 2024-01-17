The owner of a Port Erin news agents, Erin News, have announced that they will step away from the business.
In an online statement this morning, Erin News said: 'We would like to thank you for your support and custom since we bought Erin News. It has been very much appreciated.We have however, made the difficult decision to leave the business and are hoping to find someone to take over the shop and the delivery round.
'Thank you again for your support, we truly appreciate it.'
Commenting on the post, Port Erin Commissioners Chair Godfrey Egee said: 'This is very sad news to see. All the best. hopefully you will find someone to take over from you.'