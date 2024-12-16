European Union (EU) citizens who have moved to the Isle of Man have had their right to work here extended to five years.
Following the UK’s decision to leave the EU, the European Union Settlement Scheme (EUSS) was brought in to allow EU citizens to continue to live, work and study here in the UK.
That scheme was also introduced in the Isle of Man and now the Manx Government will mirror a decision by its UK counterparts to change the duration of pre-settled status extensions from two to five years.
The change will ensure nobody loses their existing immigration status, with updated documentation providing proof of the right to work, live or study in the Isle of Man and valid permission to enter the Isle of Man or UK following travel.
Earlier this year, a two-year automatic extension was brought into effect. However, the UK announced in May that pre-settled status would be extended further.
EUSS pre-settled status holders who have already had the two-year extension applied will have a further five years added to their leave expiry date.
Those who have not already had a two-year extension applied by December 16 will have their leave extended by five years from the date their original leave is due to expire.
Pre-settled status holders in the Isle of Man or UK can apply to switch to settled status as soon as they’ve had five years’ continuous residence.
Settled status makes it easier to provide proof of an individual’s right to live permanently in the Isle of Man, or UK.
Pre-settled status holders are encouraged to contact the Immigration Service to apply for their updated document.
Applicants will need to update their personal contact details by completing a EUSS Status holder personal information form. For more information, visit gov.im/EUSS or email [email protected]