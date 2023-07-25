A range of events have been announced that look to pay tribute to the victims of the Summerland fire.
Wednesday, August 2, will mark the 50th anniversary of the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 50 people when the holiday attraction on Douglas Promenade caught light.
The Summerland memorial concert will take place on Saturday, July 29, at 8pm, featuring musical acts such as Buncha Skankas, Maldune, Tiger Boom and Switch. Tickets for this event are £15 and can be bought from www.villagaiety.com.
As well as this, there is an exhibition to commemorate the tragedy at the Loch Promenade Church from Tuesday, August 1 to Thursday, August 3.
The ‘Summerland 50 – remembering for the future exhibition’ will explore the years before, during and after the tragedy with photographic displays, art works and lunch-time music sessions.
There will also be a minute’s silence at 7pm on Wednesday, August 2, at the car park of the Summerland site, accompanied by the Ellan Vannin Pipes and Drums.
At 10pm on Tuesday, August 1, and Wednesday, August 2, there will be a lights installation at the Summerland site, which has been organised by Event Lighting Services.