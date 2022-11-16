Everyone welcome at school’s Christmas fair
Monday 21st November 2022 3:59 am
The Queen Elizabeth High School Association is holding its annual Christmas fair on Wednesday, November 30.
Santa will be there in his grotto and there will be lots of stalls, games, musical entertainment and refreshments.
There will also be a raffle. Everyone is welcome.
Admission is £1 for adults (this includes entry into a programme draw), 50p for children and free for children under five.
