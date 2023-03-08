This depends on a variety of factors. When we receive a weather forecast that indicates roads may require gritting, where possible we carry out the gritting treatment in the evening at approximately 6pm and / or 5am prior to morning commuting traffic building up on the roads. Gritting at this time ensures the best performance of the grit. Spreading salt at these times also means the roads are treated in advance of peak traffic flows, before the times where frost and ice will form, and when there will be enough traffic on the roads to help the salt mix with the moisture to form a saline solution.