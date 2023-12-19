A former sales manager who stole from his employer has been handed a suspended sentence.
Rhys Daniel Hurst helped himself to an iPhone and an Apple watch, worth £958, while he was working at Currys in Spring Valley Industrial Estate, Douglas.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 16 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Hurst was working as a sales manager at the electrical store in May when a stock check revealed that a number of iPhones were missing.
Staff at the store are required to complete a personal log detailing any property sold in the store that they own, with serial numbers.
Hurst, who was living on the island at the time, but now lives at Pickford Crescent in Fife, had listed his stolen iPhone and Apple watch in the log.
One iPhone box was found to have been opened, and the phone replaced with a display phone.
After this was discovered, Hurst altered the serial number in his personal log to try to conceal that the iPhone had been taken by him.
However, this was noticed by another member of staff who told the store manager.
The Apple watch was marked as unsold in the shop records but was logged as belonging to Hurst.
He was spoken to and admitted the offences, saying he had no idea why he did it, and saying that the phone was at his home.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz referred to a probation report, which assessed the defendant as a low risk of reoffending, and a psychiatric report, saying that the latter detailed complex issues which he would not go into in open court.
Mr Taubitz said that it had a relatively low value theft, considering the size of the organisation.
The advocate said that the theft had been bound to fail as Hurst had completed the personal log.
‘He is embarrassed and ashamed to be in court,’ said Mr Taubitz.
‘Obviously he didn’t really think through the consequences of his actions.’
The advocate added that his client was now residing in Scotland and had spent around £1,400 coming back and forth for his court appearance.
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told the defendant: ‘You had access to all areas.
'You breached that trust by stealing an iPhone and watch.
‘You then made the situation worse by amending the records once you realised the theft of the phone had been discovered.’
Mrs Hughes said that such breaches of trust would normal carry an immediate custodial sentence, but that she had found grounds to suspend the sentence, namely Hurst’s co-operation and admissions, his lack of previous convictions, his guilty plea, the unsophisticated nature of the offence, and the issues in the psychiatric report.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £75 per month.