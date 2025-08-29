Organisers have confirmed that the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT will return in 2026 in the same format as this year’s event.
The Manx Grand Prix will open proceedings, with first practice on Sunday, August 16, before concluding with the final race day on Monday, August 24.
The Classic TT will take place from Wednesday, August 19 through to Friday, August 28.
Unlike this year, the late summer bank holiday will fall after the event has finished, on Monday, August 31.
Next year’s Classic TT will place the spotlight firmly on one of the greatest riders in road racing history, John McGuinness MBE.
Following this year’s tribute to Joey Dunlop’s famous treble in 2000, the 2026 festival will celebrate the ‘Morecambe Missile’ as he marks 30 years of racing on the Mountain Course.
Fans will be treated to a special parade lap, with McGuinness riding the same machine and wearing the same leathers that carried him to the first-ever 130mph lap in 2007.
An exclusive exhibition will also chart the highs of his extraordinary career, showcasing landmark machines and memorabilia from three decades at the top of the sport.
In a statement, organisers said: ‘We look forward to welcoming fans, teams, and returning riders to the Isle of Man and to supporting a fresh wave of newcomers as they begin their journey toward the TT.
‘Join us on the Isle of Man in 2026, for two weeks of world-class racing and unforgettable experiences.’
A detailed schedule will be issued in due course, subject to approval under the Road Races Act.