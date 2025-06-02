Hundreds of motorcyclists took to the world-famous Snaefell Mountain Course on Sunday morning for the 2025 Legacy Lap, led by TV presenter and lifelong bike enthusiast Richard Hammond.
Riders began assembling from 8.30am, filling the pit lane off Glencrutchery Road with the distinctive sights, smells and sounds of two-wheeled passion.
Now a firm fixture of the TT calendar, the Legacy Lap was first launched in memory of fallen racer Simon Andrews.
Since then, it has grown into a moving tribute to the people and machines that have shaped the Isle of Man TT’s extraordinary history.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: ‘Whether you're riding in tribute, remembrance, or celebration, the Legacy Lap is an experience that unites everyone who shares a love of the TT. For fans, it’s a great chance to be more than just a spectator.’
The lap officially began with the rousing ‘Sound of Thunder’, a minute-long roar of engines, before Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE signalled the start.
Hammond, who is currently filming on the island for the upcoming series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop, took to the course at the front of the procession.
His visit also marked the launch of a new collaboration with bespoke bike builders Mac Motorcycles, revealed at the Paramount City Coffee House in Douglas on Sunday evening.
We’ve selected ten of the best photographs capturing the atmosphere, emotion, and spectacle of this year’s Legacy Lap.
Crowds were out across the island, and photographer Callum Staley captured these shots from Ballacraine and The Creg Ny Baa.