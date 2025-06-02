Hundreds of motorcyclists took to the world-famous Snaefell Mountain Course on Sunday morning for the 2025 Legacy Lap, led by TV presenter and lifelong bike enthusiast Richard Hammond.

The event, which began at 9.30am from the TT Grandstand in Douglas, saw a sea of bikers complete a full lap of the iconic 37.73-mile circuit in memory of TT legends, supporters, and loved ones no longer with us.

Riders began assembling from 8.30am, filling the pit lane off Glencrutchery Road with the distinctive sights, smells and sounds of two-wheeled passion.

Now a firm fixture of the TT calendar, the Legacy Lap was first launched in memory of fallen racer Simon Andrews.

Since then, it has grown into a moving tribute to the people and machines that have shaped the Isle of Man TT’s extraordinary history.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: ‘Whether you're riding in tribute, remembrance, or celebration, the Legacy Lap is an experience that unites everyone who shares a love of the TT. For fans, it’s a great chance to be more than just a spectator.’

The lap officially began with the rousing ‘Sound of Thunder’, a minute-long roar of engines, before Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE signalled the start.

His visit also marked the launch of a new collaboration with bespoke bike builders Mac Motorcycles, revealed at the Paramount City Coffee House in Douglas on Sunday evening.

We’ve selected ten of the best photographs capturing the atmosphere, emotion, and spectacle of this year’s Legacy Lap.

Crowds were out across the island, and photographer Callum Staley captured these shots from Ballacraine and The Creg Ny Baa.

The Legacy Lap gives fans an opportunity to drive the 37.7 mile course with fellow riders
The Legacy Lap gives fans an opportunity to drive the 37.7 mile course with fellow riders (CJS Photography )
Waving to the crowd!
Waving to the crowd! (CJS Photography )
Fans were out early to see the bikes come past!
Fans were out early to see the bikes come past! (CJS Photography )
TV personality Richard Hammond led the Legacy Lap on his own bike
TV personality Richard Hammond led the Legacy Lap on his own bike (CJS Photography )
Some dressed up for the Legacy Lap
Some dressed up for the Legacy Lap (CJS Photography )
The Isle of Man Constabulary assisted in the organising of the event
The Isle of Man Constabulary assisted in the organising of the event (CJS Photography )
Fans of all ages were out early on Sunday
Fans of all ages were out early on Sunday (CJS Photography )
All smiles!
All smiles! (CJS Photography )
Bike lovers at Ballacraine!
Bike lovers at Ballacraine! (CJS Photography )
Sidecars were also involved on Sunday!
Sidecars were also involved on Sunday! (CJS Photography )