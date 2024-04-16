The all new ‘Woody Club’, starting on Thursday, April 18 and continuing weekly between 10am and 3pm every Thursday, will give an opportunity to people to play friendly games including bingo, quizzes and much more, as well as most importantly giving a chance to catch up with old friends or meet new ones. Karen Winter, cheif executive of Live at Home, emphasised the vital role that pubs play in community cohesion. She said: ‘Pubs can be the central hub that cements relationships, develops friendships, and provides social interaction.