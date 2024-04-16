The community inspired initiative, in collaboration with Live at Home and Okell’s Inns, aims to transform the traditional pub space into a hub for social interaction and friendship.
Isle of Man Live at Home was formed in 1998 and is a charity that aims to offer services to older people and adults in the island.
The all new ‘Woody Club’, starting on Thursday, April 18 and continuing weekly between 10am and 3pm every Thursday, will give an opportunity to people to play friendly games including bingo, quizzes and much more, as well as most importantly giving a chance to catch up with old friends or meet new ones. Karen Winter, cheif executive of Live at Home, emphasised the vital role that pubs play in community cohesion. She said: ‘Pubs can be the central hub that cements relationships, develops friendships, and provides social interaction.
‘As a charity, we are extremely excited to be involved in the launch of the ‘Woody Club.’
‘We will be bringing some of our members along on April 18, facilitating a fun Bingo session on the day, and we hope that many more people will join us.
‘For Live at Home, having this opportunity to use this facility to bring people together to help eliminate loneliness and social isolation is a no-brainer.’
Jason Lowe from Okell’s Inns highlighted the significance of utilising pub spaces beyond their traditional functions and having people come together inside throughout the day. He said: ‘The Woodbourne has been a popular part of its local community for many decades.
‘Traditionally, pubs have always been meeting places for friends and neighbours to socialise.
‘We recognise that our organisation has fantastic spaces that could be utilised more and in a different way to bring people together.
‘We will be offering a space for people to play games, have a chat and make new friends.
‘I hope that we can encourage people to see their local pub as somewhere much more than a place to drink. It's about giving something back to the community and enjoying the space.’
Trevor Latus, landlord of the Woody, has extended a warm invitation to the community, expressing his hope for the pub to become a gathering place for social groups of all ages.
He said: ‘We will be waiting to welcome you into this beautiful building, providing a warm space, a welcoming environment, and a place to sit and chat.
‘We have purchased some varied, interesting and mind-challenging games for you to try.
‘I would like to think that we can encourage people out of their houses and into this community space.
‘Wouldn’t it be nice to think that in the future we could have social groups of all ages coming together to meet at the Woody Club on a Thursday?’
The launch event on Thursday promises an afternoon of fun and friendship, and tea and coffee is to be provided free of charge, possibly even be a sandwich and biscuit or two.
For those curious about the ‘Woody Club’ and eager to know more, email Jason Lowe from Okell’s Inns at: [email protected].