It was July 1 1873, that the first steam train to carry passengers from Douglas to Peel ‘glided easily and gracefully’, with a motto ‘Douglas and Peel Unite’ draped on the locomotive.
Exactly 150 years on from this first trip, Manx National Heritage will open ‘Raad Yiarn / Iron Road’ in the temporary exhibition gallery at the House of Manannan, the original Peel railway station.
The exhibition will offer a visual glimpse into the story of the Douglas to Peel line.
Drawn from the library and archives at the Manx Museum 19th century engineering plans, colourful publicity posters, and 1960s photographs capture the last days of steam on the line. The exhibition will jog happy memories of steam trains in Peel and be an eye-opener to those unaware of the busy railway station that was once at St John’s.
Curator Jude Dicken said: ‘It’s been fascinating selecting just a handful of images from thousands of photographs, plans and printed material for this exhibition.
‘What I’ve chosen is my personal appreciation of the Victorian engineering vision, the century-and-a-half hard graft of the workers, and the delight of the huge number of passengers who used the line, notably on Tynwald Day.
‘I’m especially grateful to the steam enthusiasts and Isle of Man Railway workers – past and present – who have shared with me their knowledge and love for the line.’
On loan just for the exhibition is the rosters book from 1908 to 1923 which records the drivers and miles they covered each day along with an actual section of iron rail from the 1873 Douglas to Peel line. Visitors will also have the chance to see on display for the first time the wooden sign from St John’s railway station removed when the station closed around
The exhibition is one of a raft of events taking place over the weekend to mark the anniversary.
There will also be a Victorian fair taking place at Port Erin railway station on Saturday (July 1).
Meanwhile in Douglas, a plaque will be unveiled at the station at 9.30am whilst the Douglas Town Band play, and there will be a ‘loco line-up’ of specially decorated trains.
At Castletown Station from 10am-5pm threre will be a display from the Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club and at the station in Port St Mary from 11am and 4.45pm there will be a steam exhibition and miniature railway by the Manx Steam and Model Engineering Club.
This is in addition to a display of the 1921 Fowler Road steam roller and the cosmetically restored ‘Mona’ engine.
Other highlights on the day include a model railway display in Port Erin railway station, 150th anniversary gin cocktails with Fynoderee Distillery, a treasure hunt, Port Erin Museum guided tours and book signing with Barry Edwards (at 11.30am), and a 3D railway dome experience at Port Erin Arts Centre.