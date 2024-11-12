Extensive searches are taking place in an attempt to locate a missing man.
The Isle of Man Constabulary say the force is concerned for the 45 year-old’s welfare and are currently trying to locate him.
The force said that extensive searches are taking place in the Douglas area as part of the search to find Mr Scott.
This evening, the force issued a renewed appeal for any information regarding his whereabouts.
A spokesperson for the force said: ‘We would like to reiterate that we are concerned about the welfare of Lee and simply wish to find him safe and well.
‘Lee is not in any trouble and presents no risk to the public.
‘We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the description of Lee.
‘At the time of his disappearance we believe him to be wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans, and in possession of a black shoulder bag.’
‘We continue to thank the public and would ask again anyone with information or any sightings who have yet to come forward to Police, to contact us on 01624 631212 or 999 in an emergency.’