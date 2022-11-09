Extra bank holiday to mark King Charles III’s coronation
Wednesday 9th November 2022 4:01 pm
An additional bank holiday will be held in the Isle of Man next year to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
It will fall on Monday, May 8, 2023, following the coronation taking place on May 6.
This mirrors the decision made by the UK Government in creating a long weekend to mark the celebrations.
Details of Bank Holidays can be found on the Isle of Man Government website or from the Financial Governance Division of the Treasury. Email [email protected] or call 685980.
