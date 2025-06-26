Douglas City Centre Management (DCCM) is reviewing parking provision in the capital after mounting criticism from both the public and local businesses.
Concerns around pricing, availability, and accessibility of parking have long been raised, but a recent public engagement post appears to have brought the issue into sharper focus.
Last month, DCCM asked followers on Facebook: ‘What single change would most encourage you to visit the city centre more often for shopping or leisure?’
The response was clear - parking.
While these are not new complaints, they come at a time of significant change in the city’s parking landscape.
One such change is the closure of the unmanaged car park on the former Lord Street bus station site.
For years, the land was used as an unofficial free-for-all parking area, with no markings, signage, or regulation.
Though chaotic and frequently problematic, drivers were often blocked in, it remained a popular option due to its central location and free access.
Lord Street Development SPV Limited, the company behind the long-awaited regeneration of the site, says planning is nearing completion, with hopes to break ground before the end of the year.
Local traders have not held back in voicing frustration.
Fork It, a deli café on Victoria Street, posted on social media: ‘Parking is clearly an issue for our local residents being able to access town. Free parking on the promenade all year round - not just at Christmas - would be a great start.’
The post was backed by The Eatery on Duke Street and Capone’s diner on Strand Street, with several other businesses echoing similar sentiments in recent months.
In response to the feedback, DCCM told Media Isle of Man: ‘In April, Douglas City Centre Management, via our Facebook page, asked what single change would most encourage people to visit the city centre more often for shopping or leisure.
‘The most common response was car parking, specifically more spaces, cheaper or free options, better disabled and parent-child facilities, and improved drop-off and pick-up zones.’
The organisation confirmed that local authority officers are now researching various aspects of parking as part of a broader City Centre Strategy.
Among the proposals being explored are free parking during peak shopping periods and better provision for families and disabled users.
However, DCCM noted that availability is not necessarily the issue.
‘Initial findings show no shortage of spaces during peak times for drivers willing to pay.
‘On Saturdays, the city’s busiest time, Shaw’s Brow Car Park, just two minutes from M&S and costing £2 for the day, is never at capacity.’
They added that commuters dominate weekday parking at Shaw’s Brow and Chester Street, but shoppers can still find free short-term disk parking on Level 1 of Chester Street Car Park.