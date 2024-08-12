The incident, which involved two vehicles and one motorbike, happened close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) on Douglas Road in Peel at around 4.18pm on Wednesday, August 7. Following the tragic collision, Peel residents set up a ‘GoFundMe’ page to raise money for Nesta’s family, hoping to raise £5,000 to help with funeral costs, travel costs for family members and any other support they may need over the coming months.