The parents of 21-year-old Nesta Haselden who died following a crash in Peel last week have thanked the island community for their ‘kindness and love’ in the wake of his death.
The incident, which involved two vehicles and one motorbike, happened close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) on Douglas Road in Peel at around 4.18pm on Wednesday, August 7. Following the tragic collision, Peel residents set up a ‘GoFundMe’ page to raise money for Nesta’s family, hoping to raise £5,000 to help with funeral costs, travel costs for family members and any other support they may need over the coming months.
Created by Melissa Menton, the fundraiser has now reached a staggering £8,895.
Today (Monday, August 12), the family has issued a statement to thank those who have donated to the fundraiser or sent flowers, cards and kind words.
Kingston Haselden, Nesta’s brother, posted the update on behalf of his parents.
It reads: ‘We as a family want to take this time to say we are so grateful and thank you to everyone who has sent flowers, cards, kind words or donated to the fundraiser.
‘We have felt the love.
‘We are broken, we are numb, our boy has gone and we don't know what we are going to do.
‘But we have had to say something after seeing the love and support for Nesta.
‘Hopefully those people who spent even a minute with him will forever remember our boy.’ A number of flowers have also been laid at the scene on Douglas Road in the form of a tribute to Nesta since the accident.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that two male drivers who were arrested in the wake of the incident have since been bailed pending further enquiries.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the collision and a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said they would not be naming the two arrested individuals at this time due to the probe.