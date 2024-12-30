The 39-year-old from Ramsey disappeared in late September last year, sparking desperate searches from the island’s emergency service teams to try and locate him.
He was tragically found dead in waters off the Isle of Man around 13 days later. An inquest later found Jamie’s cause of death to be drowning.
Now, his mum Valerie Nelson and members of the chess club Jamie set up have ensured his memory lives on with a special chess tournament.
Jamie was a devoted chess player and set up the Ramsey Chess Club.
The inaugural tournament held on December 20 saw 30 youngsters from the Ramsey primary school Bunscoil Rhumsaa compete for the Jamie Barrow Memorial Award.
Mum Valerie said: ‘My late son Jamie or Jay as he was also known, back in the days of Covid 2021, was struggling, like a lot of people with health and lockdown and isolation, so he set about keeping himself busy and making plans for when it was all over.
‘He spent a lot of time playing on his chess computer and reading books on chess by the likes of the grand masters and on opening moves of which there are lots.
‘Chess was a great passion of his and he loved the skill and concentration it took to delve into its complexities, but also for many it is just also a really fun and challenging game.
‘He entered the national chess competitions held here and in the UK and his proudest moment was going 41 moves with Grand Master champion Julio Granda Zunita.
‘He had wanted to form a chess club in Ramsey for some time so started buying boards on the internet and designing his chess score table which I also have here and love and cherish, and he then found a place to play.
‘Jamie was often seen sitting at the chess sculpture in Parliament Street and invited random passersby for a game. He was delighted when his efforts resulted in the growth of the club of course, and the club eventually moved to the Mitre Hotel.’
After Jamie’s death the club almost fell apart but now it is growing once more.
Valerie said: ‘After the tragic events of last year, the club fell apart somewhat and I am told this was partially because Jamie was such a big part of it. The players not only came to play chess, but also to see Jamie.
‘I was extremely grateful when David Mapp took over the reins to keep the club running as I know his daughter Rosa was a big fan of Jamie’s and he was delighted to have such an enthusiastic and dedicated young player as herself at the club.
‘The great move by David of relocating the club to this school has resulted in over 30 students so far, in a range of ages which is absolutely marvellous, and I know Jamie would be very proud, as am I.’
Jamie had wanted to hold his own tournament and even bought a trophy which was presented to winner ten-year-old Rosa Mapp. Many of the boards on which the competitors played were also bought by Jamie.
Christie Knighton came second, and Spencer Christian was third. Best young player went to Alexander Menil and the sportspersonship award was clinched by Katie Long.
The chess tournament is not the only legacy Jamie left behind. His family set up a gofundme page in Jamie’s name to raise £11,400 for the emergency services who helped in the search for him.
The Norbury Boathouse Fund at Ramsey Lifeboat Station, The Firefighters Charity, Civil Defence Isle of Man, Isle Stand Up To Suicide, Search and Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA), Isle of Man Underwater Search & Recovery Team and Isle Listen have all taken a share of the money.