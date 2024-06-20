A family based are set to take part in next week’s Parish Walk in memory of their late father.
The McDonald family, who lived in the Isle of Man from 1987 to 2004, will also be looking to raise money for ‘PSPA Ireland’, a support organisation for those with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare degenerative brain condition.
Their father Jim McDonald, who was one of the founders of Dandara Homes during his time in the island, suffered with PSP during the later years of his life and passed away in May 2023.
The four siblings taking part in the walk are Elaine, Paul, Eoin and Fiona, who all grew up in the island before moving to Dublin in 2004.
Their mother, Mary, will also be accompanying them to the island in support alongside Paul’s daughter, Caitlin.
Talking about the preparation for the walk, Eoin McDonald said: ‘We’ve all been training, but it’s sometimes been hard to find the time because we have young families and work commitments.
‘We know this will be one of the ultimate endurance tests, and we’re aware that the night-time hours will be particularly difficult. We’ve been trying to harden up our feet and have been looking at nutritional advantages too.
‘I remember my primary school teacher 34 years ago winning the Parish Walk, and I’ve been inspired to do it at least once ever since.’
The McDonald’s have currently raised roughly €14,000 of their €16,000 target for PSPA Ireland.
Discussing the organisation, Eoin said: ‘PSPA Ireland supports those who have been diagnosed with PSP as well as their families.
‘They were very helpful and supportive to us while Dad was suffering with it. The work they do there is incredible, and that’s why we decided to raise this money for them.’
Jim McDonald initially worked as an accountant in the island with Thompson & Co, while also being a member of an Isle of Man Government ‘think tank’ and various committees that were ‘plotting a path forward’ for the island in the late 1990s.
He was also instrumental in creating Dandara Homes, as well as being involved in several renovation projects for properties along Douglas Promenade.
Talking about his dad, Eoin said: ‘He was really good fun, easy going and was a very social man.
‘He had a great network of friends in the island and also in Dublin.
‘He was also a very hard-working man, as you can see with his involvement in Dandara.
‘He certainly wasn’t known for his athletic prowess, and I don’t think he’d be the type to do the Parish Walk himself. He’d probably laugh at us for taking on something like this!’
To donate to the McDonald’s fundraising effort, you can visit www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/PSPAParishWalkEnduranceRace