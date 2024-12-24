The family of a man who died following a road traffic collision in Douglas on Saturday night have paid tribute to him.
They have also taken to social media urging anyone who witnessed what happened to 73-year-old Henry Fong during the incident on Broadway to speak to police.
Mr Fong was a pedestrian involved in a collision at around 8pm with a car in the area between the bottom of Broadway and its junction with Derby Road. The car was driven by a 37-year-old man.
One of his daughter’s posted on Facebook: ‘We are all devastated with the way our funny, loving dad was taken from us. Struggling to comprehend our new reality without him.
‘Please share any information you may have, one small thing could make all the difference.’
Another daughter added: ‘Our beautiful dad did not deserve this. Please, anyone with any information at please do the right thing and contact the police. We are heartbroken.’
His niece also urged anyone with information to come forward.
She said: ‘Uncle Henry’s loss has torn his five daughters hearts into pieces. Please anyone seeing this post who knows information or knows anyone who does reach out!
‘Even at 73 Uncle Henry was taken far too soon deprived of one last Christmas with his girls!’
Isle of Man Constabulary are still trying to piece together exactly what happened in the lead up to the fatal collision.
In a statement issued on Monday evening, the forced said: ‘We regretfully confirm that Henry Fong aged 73 years, has sadly passed away following that collision.
‘We would like to pass on our condolences to the family and friends of Mr Fong.
‘The family of Mr Fong are currently being supported by specialist trained officers. We request that the privacy of all is respected at this time.’
Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses.
The force said: ‘As the investigation continues, officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Broadway, Douglas at or around 8pm on Saturday December 21 who may have seen the collision.
‘We would ask them to please make contact with police headquarters either in person or via 01624 631212 or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.
‘Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage, or anyone who lives in the area with CCTV or doorbell cameras overlooking the area.’
Mr Fong was a popular and well-known figure in the community and ran the Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Broadway for a number of years.
Others have also posted tributes to him with one saying: ‘Very sad news. I used to deliver for Henry at the Mandarin on Broadway, a lovely family man my heart goes out to him and his family!’
Another added: ‘I’m so very sorry to hear this. Henry was a true gentleman sending love and condolences to the family.’