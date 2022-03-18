Fancy a go at orienteering?

Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb is running an event on Saturday, March 26, at Archallagan Forest.

Start and finish is from the Ballavar Road car park.

Registration is from 11.50am to 12.30pm with individual start times from noon to 12.40pm

Participants have an hour to visit as many control points and punch their scorecard before the hour is up.

This activity is suitable for people of all ages and people can take part as individuals, families or groups of friends.

Children must be under the supervision of an adult.

Participants can walk, jog or run and suitable footwear and clothing must be worn for weather and underfoot conditions.

Compass is optional, to assist with navigation.

To take part, the cost is £3 for adults and £1 for under-16s. A family can enter for £6.