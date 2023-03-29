FIM Capital is to co-sponsor the event in 2023 alongside IFGL, and will be followed by their exclusive sponsorship of the 2024 and 2025 events. Securing this long-term commitment has enabled the SPort Erin charity, which was established in 2007 by Southern Nomads RUFC rugby club, to continue in its mission to provide recreational facilities for the south of the island – in particular, for the younger generation.