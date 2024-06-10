A fascinating event will take place this weekend displaying old tractors which chart the island’s farming heritage.
The Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club, will be holding its annual two-day Vintage Show at the Doctor's Meadow, off the Castletown Bypass, near the Southern 100 Race Clubhouse in Castletown on Saturday and Sunday (June 15 and 16).
There will be displays of vintage and classic tractors, stationary engines with associated equipment and working demonstrations, including baling hay and a saw bench.
Alongside the farming vehicles, there will also be vintage and classic cars on display, as well as some commercial vehicles and hopefully some motorbikes.
Also on display with be an ex Isle of Man Highway Board steam roller and a visiting Foden steam wagon which is also an ex-Isle of Man Highway Board vehicle.
Orry Mitchell, of the Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club, said: ‘We are hoping to be joined by some visitors who are bringing some exhibits over to our show. This will be our club’s 40th year although not our 40th show.
‘What we are trying to do is show how some of this equipment work and what the farming techniques were in the past.
‘Really, it is an educational event and we are trying to preserve our heritage so it doesn’t get lost. We are trying to show how things were and we will also be attending the Southern and Royal shows as well.
‘As well as tractors and other farm vehicles, we will also have some classic cars on display. How many there will be determined by the weather.’
While the show may attract those who are really into engines and farming history, the club is also hoping to appeal to the wider public.
Orry said: ‘One of members is organising some children’s events and games, along with a bouncy castle so it will appeal to families as well.’
Orry says the show is borne out of a deep love of farming heritage shared among the club members.
He said: ‘There is a lot of passion within the club about what we do and we have a number of tractors fully restored and others working on projects to return old vehicles to their former glory.
‘There will be around 40 tractors on display and are split into the ears pre-1957, 1957-75 and 1975-85.
‘The Club wishes to thank the Gawne family of Pooil Vaish for the use of the field.’
The Vintage Show will be open from 9.30am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is £3 per person with free entry for children under 14.