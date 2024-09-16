The annual Manannan sheepdog trials are being held this weekend (September 21-22) at Bishopscourt farm in Kirk Michael.
Starting at 9.30am each day, competition will take place on both Saturday and Sunday with a mixture of Manx and English handlers competing to be crowned Manannan champion.
On-site catering will be available both days with Refresh providing refreshments including filled baps, homemade cakes and of course coffee.
There will be a raffle drawn on the second day in aid of charity Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation which is the event’s chosen charity this year.
Entry is free both days. For further details contact Richard Crowe on 241994.