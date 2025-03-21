An award-winning gin created by a Ramsey distillery to celebrate 200 years of the RNLI is set to become a permanent fixture in its product range.
Fynoderee Distillery has announced that the recipe behind its silver medal-winning RNLI200 Edition Gin will now serve as the basis for its new signature spirit, simply named ‘Isle of Man Gin’.
The RNLI edition, launched last year as part of a fundraising partnership with the lifesaving charity, impressed judges at the World Gin Awards where it earned a silver medal in the Classic Gin category. It has since proved popular with customers both on and off the island.
With the fundraising edition selling out, the distillery is now relaunching the recipe under a new label inspired by Manx folklore, artwork by illustrator Julia Ashby Smyth, and classic Archibald Knox design elements.
The company described the product as a ‘gin for all seasons’, with a flavour profile that includes juniper, pine, fennel and a hint of sugar kelp from the Irish Sea.
Tiffany Kerruish, who co-founded Fynoderee with her husband Paul in 2017, said the gin captured the ‘invigorating spirit’ of the island and deserved its place as the distillery’s flagship product.
Pre-orders for the new Isle of Man Gin opened ahead of its official launch on March 28.
Those ordering before midday on March 26 will receive a hand-signed collector’s edition bottle featuring Ashby Smyth’s new label design.
The gin is the latest in a growing range of spirits produced by the Manx distillery, which has built a loyal following through its use of local botanicals, distinctive storytelling, and strong links to Manx culture and heritage.
Fynoderee is also planning further launches in its RNLI Coastal Collection, including a cask-aged Manx rum – currently maturing in the Tower of Refuge – due for release later this year.