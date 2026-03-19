Families and friends across the island who are impacted by dependency behaviours are being invited to attend a dedicated support workshop hosted by charity Motiv8 Addiction Services on Saturday (March 21).
The free and confidential workshop will run from 10am to 3pm at the charity's Douglas base at 90-92a Woodbourne Road.
Delivered using a programme developed by UK charity SMART Recovery and Motiv8’s trained support workers, the workshop offers practical tools and a safe, supportive space for anyone over the age of 18 and over who is impacted by someone else’s dependency or dependent behaviours surrounding alcohol, drugs, gambling and gaming.
The morning session will focus on providing practical strategies to help people better understand behaviours, improve communication and manage challenging situations within the home. In the afternoon attendees will have the opportunity to listen to others, discuss shared experiences and explore scenarios that may resonate with their own lives.
The day will conclude with a short relaxation session with optional auricular acupuncture, offering attendees the chance to learn simple techniques to help reduce stress and promote calm in what can often be difficult circumstances.
Tiffany Crookall, accredited addictions professional at Motiv8, said: ‘This workshop is about showing people they are not alone, while equipping them with practical tools and support. By holding the event on a weekend, we hope more people can access the help they are entitled to.’
Louise McColgan, senior recovery support worker and group programme lead added: ‘The workshop is suited to anyone that is impacted and would like to understand a little more about how to navigate through what is happening for them and the person they care about.
‘The workshop isn’t limited to family, its for friends too, its for those work colleagues that perhaps have identified someone at work that is struggling and how best to support them.’
Spaces are limited, and early booking is recommended. Lunch and warm drinks will be provided throughout the day.