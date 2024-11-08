People in the Isle of Man have been asked not to handle sick or dead birds, after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed on a Yorkshire farm on Tuesday.
The virus, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), was discovered on a commercial poultry farm in East Riding, where a 3km protection zone is now in place around the site.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Government said: ‘The outbreak is the second to occur in England this year and means that Great Britain is no longer free from HPAI.
‘Bird flu is largely spread by infected wild birds coming into contact with kept birds. While no cases have been reported in the Isle of Man this year, the risk level is the same as in the UK.’
Chief Veterinary Officer, Amy Beckett, said: ‘Bird keepers should remain vigilant and take action to protect their birds due to the increased risk.
‘The virus, which affects poultry and wild birds, flares up in autumn and fades away in warmer months. As it’s primarily a disease of birds, the risk to human health is very low.’
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has strongly advised keepers to minimise the number of people that come into contact with their birds and disinfect boots and equipment regularly.
A DEFA spokesperson said: ‘Keepers should house birds where possible in a way that reduces contact with wild birds, which should be kept away from all feed, water and bedding.’
More information can be found on the DEFA website, and anyone who suspects a case should call DEFA’s Animal Heath Team on 01624 685844.